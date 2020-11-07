Ballard George Holm

January 12, 1943 - October 31, 2020

Ballard George Holm, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Ballard was born January 12, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ballard and Mary Holm. Ballard enjoyed painting and crafts.

Survived by sister Helen Young and niece Debra DePaulis of Holis, New Hampshire; brother Gerald Holm and nephew Brian Holm of Caldwell Idaho, and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street. Graveside service will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family and friends will met at Gate 2 prior to the service. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.