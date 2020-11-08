Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank A. Bartlett

Frank A Bartlett

December 31, 1942 - November 4, 2020

Frank passed away at the age of 77 on November 4, 2020. He was born in Sewickley PA on December 31, 1942 to Frank and Alice (Clark) Bartlett. Frank served in the United States Coast Guard and later the Nebraska Army National Guard. He retired as a machinist from Molex and from Lincoln Public Schools as a custodian. He enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, all music, and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his daughter Ronni (Andy) Draper of Omaha, son Rick Bartlett of Lincoln. Granddaughter Stella Draper of Omaha, and former spouse Jean Bartlett of Lincoln.

No services at this time.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.