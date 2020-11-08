Frank A Bartlett

December 31, 1942 - November 4, 2020

Frank passed away at the age of 77 on November 4, 2020. He was born in Sewickley PA on December 31, 1942 to Frank and Alice (Clark) Bartlett. Frank served in the United States Coast Guard and later the Nebraska Army National Guard. He retired as a machinist from Molex and from Lincoln Public Schools as a custodian. He enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, all music, and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his daughter Ronni (Andy) Draper of Omaha, son Rick Bartlett of Lincoln. Granddaughter Stella Draper of Omaha, and former spouse Jean Bartlett of Lincoln.

No services at this time.