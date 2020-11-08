Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cathy Dawn Davis

Cathy Dawn Davis

October 15, 1953 - October 22, 2020

Cathy Dawn Davis, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22 at Mary Washington Hospital. Cathy was born on October 15, 1953 in Hominy, OK. She was the second oldest of four children. Cathy was the first in her family to earn a college degree obtaining both her undergraduate and master's degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Cathy met her husband, Ron, at UNL. She had a successful career in the hospital supply industry. Over her 17 years with American Hospital Supply Corporation, Baxter Health Care, and Owens and Minor Corporation. She held a variety of management positions, during a period when women were just beginning to make in-roads within the executive ranks of American Corporations.

In the late 1990's Cathy decided to stop working full time to spend more time with her young son and husband. This lifestyle change also allowed her to focus more time and energy to support various non-profit organizations, an avocation for which she possessed tireless dedication. Over the last 20 plus years Cathy provided leadership and support to various organizations, a partial list of which included the American Heart Association, the Community Foundation, the Women and Girls Fund, the George Washington Foundation, Rappahannock United Way, and Empowerhouse. Cathy was able to use the skills she honed during her corporate work experience, in combination with her love of helping people, and her positive attitude to help each of the organizations she supported to be successful.

Cathy loved to travel and she and her husband, Ron, were blessed to have experienced the joys and adventures associated with traveling around the United States and visiting new countries and learning about new cultures together and with friends.

Survivors include her beloved husband Ronald "Ron" E. Davis who were married for 48 years; one son, Nicholas "Nick" R. Davis living in Fredericksburg; her siblings, Alice J. Roberts of Fredericksburg, Brock O. Peters (Christine) of Lincoln, NE, Terri G. Sorensen (Christopher) of Fredericksburg, Garald "Gary" Davis (Deborah) live in Kearney, NE; father-in-law Lyle E. Davis living in Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews Mallory Sorensen, Benjamin Sorensen both from Fredericksburg, Cara (Peters) Simon of Mead, NE and Bailee Peters of Lincoln, NE, Kristen (Davis) Misall from Seattle WA, Christopher Davis of St. Louis, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents E. O. Peters (Pete) and Betty J. Peters of Lincoln, Nebraska; and nephew Timothy L. Roberts.

Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Those who knew Cathy were warmed by her smile and comforted by her friendship. She is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior, we will all miss her more than words can express.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, with interment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. lincolnfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
, Fredericksburg, Virginia 14240
Nov
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Stafford Crossing Community Church
1420 Forbes St, Fredericksburg, Virginia 14240
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Cathy and Ron and Nick, The service this morning was so lovely and moving. Due to covid, I streamed it, but still almost felt I was there. All of the speakers were so eloquent and imbued with love and compassion for you and your beautiful family. Cathy, you'd have loved these sweet tributes and outpouring of love, and I believe in my heart that you were there and were enveloped in warmth, spirituality, and deep affection. Godspeed sweetheart XOXO
VICKI KOSER CROWDER
November 7, 2020
Ron and family I want you to my heart and Prayers are with you. I can´t count the number of great times we had growing up together, Summers staying with one another. Thought of her as a sister no a cousin. Cathy was a very special lady, loved her dearly.
Angela Anderson
November 6, 2020
Cathy, the news of your passing stole my breath away. I have such wonderful and fond memories of you, including your chopped finger which I found endearing. I am saddened that I will no longer see your bright and shining smile and heart. Our loss; heaven's gain. I know you are in heaven, paradise forever, and looking after your beloved Ron and Nick from above. You're also, I'm sure, finding ways to bring more joy to your fellow angels and our God. I will miss you so much; we all will. XOXO
VICKI CROWDER
November 5, 2020
Taunya Gardner
November 3, 2020
Ron and family, I have no words to express my sorrow but want you to know that Cathy was such an Amy person who was always so filled with life. She always greeted you with a smile and a hug. I value the time I got to know Cathy during our time at United Way.I want you all to know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. v/r Joe Grzeika
Joe Grzeika
November 3, 2020
Cathy, you were a bright light shining on all of us with your positive and hopeful way. I miss you so much. We will carry your vision forward as you rest in eternity. -With deepest sympathy for Ron and Nick and everyone in your family
Kathy Anderson
November 1, 2020
My sympathy go out to her husband and son. Cathy will be missed . She was an integral part of our Empower House fund raising events. She always had a smile for everyone. She was someone that I was proud to call "friend" . May God hold her hand as she enters Heaven.....
Bernadine Hayes
November 1, 2020