Max Curtis Hughes

July 12, 1999 - November 5, 2020

Max Curtis Hughes, 21, was born July 12, 1999 in Valentine, NE to Jon and Barb Hughes and proud big sister, Baylee. He was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2020. Max was a busy boy from the beginning, always into his sister's things and testing his parents' boundaries. Never one to miss an opportunity to bend the rules, he was also the first one to lend a hand to a friend in need. That tough-guy exterior had nothing but a soft heart on the inside and that heart, along with his infectious laugh, will forever be missed by so many.

Max is survived by his parents, Jon and Barb, his sister Baylee (Karl) and his brand new nephew, Kashton Curtis; Grandparents Jerry & Nancy Hughes, Frank & Judy Williams, Bill & Linda Ham, Aunts Joy (Geremy) Schott; Jeri (Pat) Lech, Jana (Jeff) Schlender; Rebecca Williams, Laura Ham, Dave (Natalie) Ham, 11 cousins, including his "twin", his beloved dog, Jake and a host of extended family & friends, including the Iowa Western Rievers Wrestling Team.

A Celebration of Max's life will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020, at the family residence, 2690 M Road, Syracuse, NE. The family requests casual attire. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com