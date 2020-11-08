James Newman Pollard

December 12, 1935 - November 5, 2020

James Pollard, 84 passed away on November 5th. He was born on December 12, 1935 to MH and Gladys Pollard in Lincoln. He graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to study Business Administration at the University of Nebraska. While at college, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He also served in the Army National Guard. He spent his career as a life insurance underwriter with companies in Lincoln, Des Moines, Austin and Seattle.

In 1958 he met and married Sally (Sharrar) and raised two daughters, Pam (Bob) Moodie of Lincoln and Cindy (Nick) Biltoft of Riverton, WY. He was a lifelong Husker fan and an avid collector of advertising tins. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast and lunch groups with friends. He was a member of First Plymouth Church, past president of the Downtown Lions Club, past President of Bryan Health Centers Volunteer Program, past Board President of the Child Guidance Center, and served on the Young Life Board. He will be remembered as a gentle man who had a deep love of his family and faith in God.

He is survived by his wife and daughters, 5 grandchildren, Nicole Biltoft, Becky (Tyler) Wiese, Jordan Biltoft, Bess (Ted) Hewitt, Sam Moodie and 3 Great Grandchildren.

The family thanks the staff of the Seagren House at Tabitha for the care that Jim received.

A private family Celebration will be held later. Memorials to First Plymouth Church or to The Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.