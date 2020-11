Charmain Lucille Satree

November 6, 2020

Charmain Lucille Satree, 67, of Lincoln, passed away November 6, 2020. Celebration of life at the Uehling Auditorium, Uehling, Nebraska on Saturday, November 14 with an indoor/outdoor visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., service at 10:00 a.m., masks are required, and a brief tailgate party to follow. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.