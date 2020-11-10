Carol , i can't begin to tell you how sad we are to hear about Jimmy's passing. You two are the Aunt and Uncle everyone wished they had. Always ready to pick me up at the truck stop when passing thru , took me to my only Nebraska game, always a place to stay. I have comfort in knowing Jimmy's in heaven with my son Tyler and brother Jeff. We love you all, and God Bless and Semper Fi Marine . Brian, Andrew, Michele Dormer

Brian Dormer November 2, 2020