Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard E. Stephens Jr.

Richard E. Stephens Jr.

July 22, 1936 - November 5, 2020

Richard E. Stephens Jr. of Ashland, passed away November 5, 2020 while in hospice care in Ashland, Nebraska. Richard "Dick" Stephens Jr. was born to Richard and Carolyn Stephens on July 22, 1936 in Grand Island, Nebraska. He attended Grand Island Public Schools. After graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln, where he was a member of the golf team.

He was a member of the National Guard. After graduation, he went to work for his father's insurance business. After living in Grand Island for many years, he moved to Littleton, Colorado. He later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and then to Ashland, Nebraska.

He is survived by his son Scott Stephens of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter Laura Robinson and husband Jerry of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter Susan Holsteen and husband Dennis of Lincoln, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Taylor, Emily, and Braden Robinson of Grand Island, Nebraska; Rachael, Dillon, Dalton, and Courtney Holsteen of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Family services will be held at a later time.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.