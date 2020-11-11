Laverne H. Hageman

April 20, 1963 - November 5, 2020

Laverne H. Hageman, age 57 of Ceresco, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born April 20, 1963 in Omaha to Milton and Donna (Halac) Hageman.

Survived by brother and sister-in-law Ward and Kathy Hageman of Ceresco; nieces Shelby (Jerry) Wallen and their son Bryce of Unadilla, Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; nephew Alex Hageman of Ceresco; uncles Jerry Stark of Chalco, Reuben (Polly) Hageman of Young, AZ; many special family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral 1 pm Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco. Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials to the family. View service online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8780165113 Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. 402-443-3128, PrussNabity.com