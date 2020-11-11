Donald G. Gammill

May 16, 1938 - November 3, 2020

Donald G. Gammill, formerly of Cortland and Lincoln, passed away November 3, 2020, in Bellevue, NE. He was born May 16, 1938, in Hyannis, Nebraska to W. Sam and Ada (Schufeldt) Gammill.

He is survived by his sister Connie Archer of Wayne, NE; brothers-in-law: Jim Kyne (wife Eileen) of San Francisco, CA and Fr. Val Kyne of Bellevue; sisters-in-law: Gabrielle (Kyne) King (husband Seamus) of Galway, Ireland, Margaret Kyne of England, and Noreen Kyne of Galway; 48 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S. 36th Street Lincoln). Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the Columban Fathers of Bellevue (1902 N. Calhoun Street, St Columbans, NE 68056) or St. Teresa's Catholic Church. Please see the website bmlfh.com for streaming purposes. https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 Visitation Friday 7-8:30 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street