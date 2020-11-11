Menu
Lynne Jackowiak

June 8, 1958 - November 8, 2020

Lynne Jackowiak age 62 of Omaha passed away November 8, 2020. She was born June 8, 1958 in Lincoln to Robert L. and Marjorie (McMullen) Price. Lynne was a Lincoln Northeast graduate and Kearney State College graduate where she earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees. She was a Lecturer of Special Education/Communication Disorders at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1994-2007. Lynne was also a Lecturer and Clinical Supervisor of Speech Language Pathology at the University of Northern Colorado from 2008-2018.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Robert Jackowiak of Omaha, daughter Taryn Jackowiak of Omaha. Son and daughter-in-law Cameron and Brittany Jackowiak of Omaha and their daughter Lily. Brothers Jeff Price and Michael Price both of Lincoln. Lynne was preceded in death by her mom Marjorie Ames.

Memorial service will be private family. Service will be live streamed on YouTube at the Wyuka Funeral Home page. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
