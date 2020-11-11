Richard Eugene Tomlin

September 21, 1950 - November 6, 2020

Richard Eugene Tomlin, age 70, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Richard was born September 21, 1950 to Charles and Ilene Tomlin Jr. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Katherine Tomlin; daughters, Tracy Breazile, Jennifer Tomlin-Hulit; siblings, Shirley (Jerry) Wright, Joyce (Mel) Kronberg, Joan (Wayne) Nutz and Vicky (Dean) Seuferer; 8 grandchildren, Miranda, Gabriel, Jacob, Iyshia, and MaKenna Breazile, Trevor, Preston, and Delanie Hulit; 1 great-grandson, Emerson; son-in-law, Michael Hulit; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Memorials to the family for future designation. Go to www.lincolnfh.com to leave your condolences.