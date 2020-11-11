Tom Potter

September 10, 1939 - November 8, 2020

Tom Potter, of Lincoln, passed away November 8, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Sutherland, Nebraska to Phoebe C. Potter and Harry A. Potter on September 10, 1939. The family subsequently moved to Hebron, Nebraska where Tom graduated from Hebron High School in 1956, at the age of 16. After turning 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in various locations throughout the United States.

Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1958, he enrolled in Nebraska Wesleyan, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and foreign languages, with high distinction. He was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship which enabled him to pursue his academic career at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies where he earned a Masters degree in international affairs.

Tom subsequently joined the US Department of State (AID) and was posted to Lima, Peru in South America, where he served for two years. He and his family were transferred to Montevideo, Uruguay, where he served another two years. He returned to the academic world at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, earning a Masters degree in finance, then was posted to Abidjan, Ivory Coast for two years. At the end of that tour of duty in 1976, he left public service and joined the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, Nebraska. He became President and CEO in 1983.

Tom served on many private and public community boards in Lincoln during his career at The National Bank of Commerce and subsequently as President of the Lincoln Mutual Life Insurance Company. These included, among others, the Board of the National Bank of Commerce; the Bryan Hospital, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the United Way, Madonna, the Lincoln Country Club, Nebraska Bankers Association, the Nebraska Life Insurance Guarantee Association, the National Organization of Life Insurance Guarantee Associations, Union Bank, US Bank Community Advisory Board, the American Council of Life Insurance Companies, Lincoln Mutual Life Insurance Company, Woodmen Accident and Life and Assurity Life Insurance Company. In 2000, he and the Board of Directors of Lincoln Mutual initiated a merger with Woodmen Accident and Life. Following the merger, he and the Board initiated a merger between the merged entity (which became Assurity Life) and Security Financial Life Insurance Company. That merged entity became the present Assurity Life Insurance Company.

Tom and Harriet were inveterate world travelers, visiting destinations as diverse as Argentina, Russia and China. After, retirement, he and Harriet divided their time between Lincoln and Tubac, Arizona. He authored four novels, which he was proud to say enjoyed great demand until all of his friends and family had their copies. He was happy with his life and wants no one to be sad at his passing. Tom and Harriet were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Harriet, his daughter Deborah and her husband Andrew Dungan; his son Christopher; stepdaughter Linda and her husband Michael Spurrier and stepson Chuck Randolph and his wife Sandra. He was a proud grandfather of Kohl and Reed Kinning, Lyon and Atticus Potter; Cameron Spurrier, Conner Randolph and Rozlynn Dibbern and her husband Michael; and great granddaughter Claire Dibbern. Tom was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Lytle Potter, brother Gerald, and two sisters Harriet and Ruth.

Because of the current pandemic situation, the family will have a private family gathering only. Cremation/No visitation. Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Wesleyan University Foundation, 5000 Saint Paul Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504-2794. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com