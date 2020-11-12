Menu
LCpl Tristin Daniel Rzekonski
1998 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1998
DIED
October 30, 2020

LCpl Tristin Daniel Rzekonski

October 11, 1998 - October 30, 2020

LCpl Tristin Daniel Rzekonski, 22, of San Diego, CA, passed away on October 30, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was born on October 11, 1998 in Sarasota, FL. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 2017. Tristin graduated Marine bootcamp with his brother Corey on February 1, 2019. He worked as an Aviation Mechanic for the U.S. Marine Corps. On July 8, 2019 he married Samantha Workman. Tristin and Samantha lived in San Diego, California. He had a huge impact on the people around him and was there for anyone who need him. Tristin loved staying in contact with his family, playing Xbox and his dog.

Tristin is survived by his wife, Samantha; mother and stepfather, Diane & Andrew Nickels of Beatrice; father and stepmother, Rick & Annemarie Rzekonski of NC; five brothers, Nick Styers of Beatrice, NE, Tyler Rzekonski of Beatrice, NE, Corey Rzekonski of Beatrice, NE, Jayden Nickels of Beatrice, NE, Brenan Nickels of Beatrice, NE; three sisters, Amanda Covert of NC, Chloe Rzekonski of NC, Hannah Rzekonski of NC; parents-in-laws, Scott & Sonja Workman of DeWitt, NE, Michelle & Mike Snyder of Beatrice, NE; grandparents, Joe & Brenda Noack of NY; Joan Rzekonski of NY, Lori Nickels of Beatrice, NE; grandparents-in-law, Dan & Elvena Forke of Beatrice, NE; Jim Workman of TX, Karen Rahe of DeWitt, NE; brother-in-law, Jordan & Amber Workman; sisters-in-law, Celena & Mallory Chavez of DeWitt, Sofia & Ellie Snyder of Beatrice; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Georgia & Ray Middleton, Rick Rzekonski, Sr., Theodore Nickels; grandparent-in-law, Sharon Workman.

Graveside Military Rites will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with the U.S. Marine Corps. Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the DeWitt American Legion Club. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
-, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
DeWitt American Legion Club
11, DeWitt, Nebraska 68341
