Wyatt Daniel Wagaman

August 15, 2005 - November 7, 2020

Wyatt Daniel Wagaman, 15, died at home in Roca, Nebraska, on November 7, 2020. He was surrounded by many, many of his loved ones when he completed his journey; a courageous, hard fought battle with grade 4 brain cancer (GBM). Wyatt was born August 15, 2005, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Survivors include his parents: Luke Wagaman (father), Jasmine Laws (mother) & Brian Ehlers (stepfather); siblings: Journey Laws (Jordan Gray), Gage Wagaman, Paris Laws, Alicyn McMillan, and Zane Ehlers; grandparents: David & Linda Wagaman, Donald Laws, Laurel Laws (Lance Baker); many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Wyatt's Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The health and safety of our family and yours is our greatest priority. Wyatt would be devastated if he knew that anyone contracted this deadly disease while celebrating his life. Therefore, we would encourage and be grateful for use of the virtual attendance option that is being provided. We kindly ask that those attending wear a mask and observe safe social distancing. We appreciate your understanding during these current circumstances. At Wyatt's request, he will be cremated. There will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Wyatt's name to be made to: ALSF (Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation) https://www.alexslemonade.org/ Karl Koschmann Labs (Pediatric Brain Cancer Trials & Research) https://www.koschmannlab.org/ Make-A-Wish Nebraska https://nebraska.wish.org/ Children's Hospital-Omaha, Nebraska https://www.childrensomaha.org/department/hematology-and-oncology/

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com