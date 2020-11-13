Menu
John A. Rudolph

John A. Rudolph

November 10, 2020

John Rudolph, age 84, of Syracuse, succumbed to COVID-19. He is survived by his Wife of 61 years Dolores "Dee" Rudolph; Sons: Mike (Vanessa)-Dunbar, Dan (Cindy)-Lincoln, Jeff (Brenda)- Gothenburg; Daughter: Sandy (Jerry) Deters-MO; Grandchildren: Cassie (Eric) Boos, Brandon, Travis (Ashley), Alex (Laura), Megan, Jasen (Laneya), Brett (Krystal), Jessie and Jake and Jack Deters; Seven Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Gloria Rudolph- KS; nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Henry & Clara Rudolph; In-laws: Benhart & Minnie Stender; Brothers: infant Harold, Raymond, Harry, Otto; Sisters: Eleanor Penke, Eileen Simonsen; Brother-in-law: Harlan Stender; Nephew: Earl Rudolph.

Visitation/viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 am until 8 pm at the funeral home in Syracuse. Masks are required. Due to covid, a public memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1:00 pm at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Attendees wishing to remain in their vehicle can listen by radio broadcast. It will also be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to be sent to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
