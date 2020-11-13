Gabriel Maurice Rollie-Miller

December 27, 1998 - November 7, 2020

Gabriel Maurice Rollie-Miller, 21, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1998 to Henry Rollie and Kyra Miller in Lincoln. Gabe was the firstborn son and a light in the life of his family. He shared his light on the basketball court and boxing ring, applying his mind and body to studying the sports relentlessly. He had an angel's wit, and could make anyone laugh with his loving, goofy spirit. When Gabe wasn't viewing the world on top of mountains outside his home in Aurora, CO, he busied himself with loving and caring for the gigantic community of family and friends that loved him fiercely.

Gabe is survived by his mother and father Kyra Miller and Henry Rollie; brothers and sisters Rayshana Miller, Kaleb Miller, Xavier Gary, Dionte Rollie, Malachi Rollie, Keshaun Rollie, Tierra Rollie and Tionna Rollie; brother-like uncle David Deas; grandmothers Susan Dermer and Jeanette Rollie; uncles, aunts, cousins and a world that finds itself emptier without him. Gabe was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Charles Dermer, and cousin Serena Garrett.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com