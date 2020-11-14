Marilyn Ruth Kasparek

November 12, 2020

Marilyn Ruth Kasparek 89 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Milligan, NE to Joseph and Clara (Kolar) Cecrle in 1931. She taught at a One Room Schoolhouse outside of Milligan, NE when she was 19. Marilyn was the first female employee of McDonalds in Lincoln. She loved working with her hands and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, fixing things and was very self-reliant. Marilyn always had a large garden and enjoyed doing yard work. Marilyn also enjoyed golfing with the ladies league. Marilyn was able to travel around the world with her husband.

Survivors include daughters Cynthia Cox, Roxanne (Daniel) Hamilton and Son Mickey Kasparek all of Lincoln. 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth "Babe" Kasparek, parents and brother Duane Cecrle.

Visitation with the Family present will be Monday, November 16, 2020 4-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Family graveside Service will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are to the Family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com