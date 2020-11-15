Menu
Connie R. Merrill

Connie R. (Kelsay) Merrill

November 5, 2020

Connie R. (Kelsay) Merrill, 73, Georgetown, TX, died 11/5/20, Temple, TX.

Survivors: husband Jim; daughter Carrie (Gary) Snyder, Lincoln; son Cory (Roxy) Goings, Eagle; five grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brothers Dan Kelsay, Raymond; Steve (Jackie) Kelsay, Auburn; James (Shirley) Kelsay, Falls City; sister-in-law Dot Kelsay, Stella.

Funeral service was held Saturday, 11/14. Memorials: Gary Sinise Foundation or Fisher House Foundation. Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
