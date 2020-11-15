Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling

June 28, 1939 - November 12, 2020

Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling, 81, widow of Raymond, went to live with our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020.

Janet was a loving and devoted mother to two daughters: Shari Lawton (Steve) of Six Mile, SC, and Vicki Schuman (Lynn) of Lincoln, NE. She was a loving and playful grandmother to four grandchildren: Brittney Becker (Kyle) of Leavenworth, KS, Corbin Lawton (Robin) of Houston, TX, Carrigan Lawton and Adley Lawton both of Six Mile, SC.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Kroll Funeral Home in Deshler from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Interment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Deshler. Memorials may be given to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Condolences may be left at krollfh.com