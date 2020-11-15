Kurt Allyn Kechely

January 21, 1960 - November 11, 2020

Kurt Allyn Kechely, 60, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020 in Auburn, NE. Born January 21, 1960 in Lincoln, NE to Robert D. and Arlyss Jean (Wilson) Kechely. Kurt was the Senior Financial Planner, President and CEO of Kechely Wealth Management in Lincoln. He was a member of MDRT, NAIFA, FSI, the NRA, Pheasants Forever and Whitetails Unlimited. Kurt loved everything about the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisher. His Husker spirit ran deep and tailgating was one of the ways he showed his love for entertaining others. Somehow, he managed to have a heart larger than his personality.

Family members include his daughters Rachel Kechely (Brody Yost), Katherine Kechely (fiancé Kaleb Warkentin); father Robert D. Kechely; sisters Cindy (Brian) Walker and Chris (Chad) Parlier; brother Mark Kechely; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Arlyss and nephew Nathan Parlier.

Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday (11-16-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Pastor Greg Olson officiating. Livestreaming will be available at roperandsons.com. Memorials to the family for future designation. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at roperandsons.com. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited seating capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.