Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Louise Munn

Helen Louise Munn

July 6, 1933 - November 11, 2020

Helen Louise Munn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020. Born July 6, 1933 in Iconium, MO to Albert and Maude (Orfield) Smith. Retired Accountant. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Family members include her sons Don (Deborah) Munn, Topeka, KS and Dick (Debra) Munn, York; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dan; brother Don Smith; sisters Etta Mae Hutchcraft and Mabel Hutchcraft.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly, NE 68462. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.