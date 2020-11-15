Menu
Marie G. Wood

June 30, 1926 - November 11, 2020

Marie G. Wood, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020. Born June 30, 1926 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank E. and Metta L. (Peterson) Gibbs. Marie successfully ran Bill Wood Tours with her husband BIll, and previously worked at J.C. Penney's and Lincoln Medical Educational Partnership. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, and the Women's Circle of Eastridge.

Family members include her son Frank Wood, Fayetteville, AR; daughter Sue Andersen, Lincoln; grandchildren Jason Wood, David (Teresa) Wood. Robert (Hollie) Wood, Joe (Molly) Andersen, Steve (Brandi) Andersen, Scott (Allison) Andersen, and Andy Andersen; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband of 68 years Bill Wood; parents; siblings, and daughter-in-law Karen Wood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Voices of Hope. 2545 N Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
