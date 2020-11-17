Shirley A. Holsclaw

November 6, 2020

Shirley Holsclaw of Overland Park Kansas, passed away Nov 6, at her home of natural causes at the age of 89. Shirley was born in Alliance NE, where she married Marvin. They moved to Omaha while Marvin attended Medical School. Their family then lived in Auburn, NE for 6 years before moving to Lincoln for 25 years while Marvin worked at the Lincoln Clinic. In Lincoln, Shirley excelled volunteering at Bryan Hospital, Senior Diners, and South Gate Church Happy Circle, which provided monthly events for adults with disabilities. Her 20 years of service led to her appointment to the Lancaster County Mental Health Commission. In retirement they moved to Overland Park, KS to be near family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, of 68 years last May 18th. Survived by son David Holsclaw of Prairie village, wife Mei, grandchildren Charles, Cindy and Charlene Huang and great-granddaughter Khora. Son, Douglas Of San Francisco and friend Alex Cuaresma. Daughter Sharon Kenny of Overland Park, husband Terry and grandsons Joey and Tommy. Shirley will be greatly missed for her generosity, sense of humor, baking, and the kindness she offered to everyone she knew.