Quentin C. Lorenz

December 22, 1930 - November 14, 2020

Quentin C. Lorenz, 89 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930, in Johnson, NE to August and Ottilie (Deubler) Lorenz and was a graduate of Johnson High School. Quentin served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from April 3, 1951, until honorably discharged on January 14, 1955. He then received a bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity. Quentin and Doris "Penny" Pennington were married on November 14, 1959. He was employed by Cessna Aircraft Company and retired in 1986 as an International Marketing Manager. They moved to Beatrice from Hutchinson, KS in 1992. Throughout his life, Quentin was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Johnson, where he played the organ as a young man and served on the council. He was a former member and board member of the Prairie Dunes Country Club, as well as sitting on the board of directors for the Burton State Bank, was a member of the American Legion, and was a past member of the Beatrice VFW Club. He enjoyed airplanes and had a private pilot's license as a young man, his first passenger being his loving wife Penny. Quentin was an avid golfer, having an intense love for playing and for the game itself. He also enjoyed tennis, traveling, yard work, cooking and grilling, and creating small steam engines. He especially enjoyed fine scotch, spending time in Scotland, traveling all over the world to visit family, and the endeavors of his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Penny of Beatrice; daughter Rebecca Mattison and husband Mark of Lubbock, TX; 3 grandchildren Joshua Mattison and wife Christina, Jacob Mattison and Sarah Mattison; great-granddaughter Emma Mattison; and sister Naomi Kohrs and husband Sterling of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Milton Lorenz. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date at the Zion Lutheran Church in Johnson, NE with burial at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery with full military honors. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Zion Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Quentin's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.