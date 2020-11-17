Kerry Lyle Krause

January 21, 1951 - November 13, 2020

Kerry Lyle Krause, 69 of Lincoln, passed away at home November 13, 2020. Born January 21, 1951 in Oakland, CA. Family members include his wife Lucy Krause; son Jason (Vicki) Krause -10 grandchildren, Jeffrey, James, Pierson, Adam, Elliott, Eleanora, Alana, Liam, Athena -Lincoln, NE, Logan - Boise, ID; 2 great-grandchildren, Mordecai and Nova of Milligan, NE; son Sean (Melanie) Krause of Eugene, OR; brother William (Julie) Krause of Auburn, NE; sisters Rae Mobraaten of CA, Becky (Jack) Fisher of Topeka, KS, and Susan Krause of Wahoo, NE. Preceded in death by parents Leon (Ruby) Krause of Byron, NE. No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be directed to family for future designation. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements.