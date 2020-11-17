Glen M. Otto

April 16, 1930 - November 14, 2020

Glen M. Otto, 90, Ceresco, died Saturday 11/14/20. He was born 4/16/1930 in Wahoo, NE to Emil and Rosa (Breyer) Otto. Glen married Lucile Carlson on December 28, 1954. To this union was born 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was a lifelong farmer and a faithful member of the Ceresco Covenant Church. He was a Korean War Marine Veteran and a member of Legion Post 244. He served on several boards including the Federal Land Bank, Saunders County Co-op Oil Association, Ceresco Co-op Board, Ceresco School Board, and the Fridhem Cemetery Assn. He is survived by his wife, Lucile (Carlson) Otto, children and spouses: Kristi (Mike) Eden, Mitch (Valerie) Otto, Kim (Jim) Beach and Beth (Steve) Brey; grandchildren: John (Whitney) Eden, Lindsey (TJ) Ehlers, Jason (Jessica) Eden, Michaela (Kyle) Watson, McKenzie (Matthew) Payne, Ellen (Mike) White, Scott Beach, Sarah Brey and Hannah (Billy) Brey-Boswell; 11 great grandchildren, brother, Ray (Jane) Otto; sisters, Darleen Richard and Sharon (Dan) Duffy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Kuhn, Mary Palmer, brothers-in-laws, Bud Kuhn, George Richard, Art Palmer, Wally Carlson and Jim Tiernan; sister-in-law, Marilyn Tiernan. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday (11/18/20) at 10:30am. There will be a visitation at the Ceresco Covenant Church, Tuesday (11/17/20) from 4:00 – 6:30pm with family greeting outside the church. Service will be live on the Ceresco Covenant Church Facebook page, you will need to join the group and it can take at least 24 hours to join. A link will be posted on Metcalf Funeral Home website. Memorials may be given to the Ceresco Covenant Church, Fridhem Cemetery Assn. or the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com