Donna Wittstruck

May 1, 1935 - November 13, 2020

Ms. Donna Wittstruck, age 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Donna was born May 1, 1935 to Delbert and Violet (Gordon) Hevelone of Lincoln, NE. On June 2, 1957 Donna married Maynard Carl Wittstruck. Survived by children: daughter Susan (Robert) Pavlish of Estes Park, CO; son Charles Wittstruck of Friend, NE; son Donray (Vina) Wittstruck of Gretna, NE; daughter Patricia (Steve) Hearn of Hickman, NE; Brother Don and (Joann) Hevelone of Wilber NE; sister in law Regina Schirmer of Lincoln NE; sister in law Janice Wittstruck of Roca NE; 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; dearest friend Kathy DeArana and children and many more dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband Maynard Carl Wittstruck; her parents; daughter-in-law Kathy Wittstruck; brother-in-law Ted Schirimer ; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Joy Hevelone; bother-in-law Leon Wittstruck and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, from 4 to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home; 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Private family service will be held on Thursday. lincolnfh.com