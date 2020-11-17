Karen K. Hrdlicka

November 13, 2020

Karen K. Hrdlicka, 72, of Norfolk, NE, formerly of Weston, NE, entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Norfolk, NE. Funeral Service, Thurs. (11/19/2020) 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thurs. 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment at Znojemsky Cemetery, rural Weston, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.