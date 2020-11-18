Menu
Charlene A. Zatloukal
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Charlene A. Zatloukal

August 28, 1950 – November 15, 2020

Charlene, 70, of Lincoln Passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born August 28, 1950 in Tecumseh, Nebraska, the daughter of Billy and Patricia (McCoy) Murray. Charlene graduated from Friend High School with the class of 1968. She married Patrick Zatloukal on December 15, 1976. Charlene was an artist.

Charlene is survived by her children, Dean Zatloukal, Wendy (John) Adams, Richard (Rebecca) Zatloukal, Jaime ( Mike) Best, and Ryan Zatloukal (Alisha Curtis); ten grandchildren; sisters, Cindy Trimmer and Lori (Val) Reed; and brother, Richard (Connie) Murray. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Patrick; and brother, Billy Murray.

Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3128 S St.
