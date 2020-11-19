Paul A. Roach

March 11, 1959 - November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents J. Hubert and E. Roberta Roach. Survived by his eight siblings: Jean Roach, Jeff (Sheryl) Roach, Mark (Gail) Roach, Christine (Tom) Villotta, Patrick (Robbi) Roach, Victoria (Mark) Petersen, Philip (Maria) Roach and Nick Roach. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his long term friend Minsuk Doran of Lincoln, NE.

Memorial service: November 21st at 2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S 82nd St., Omaha, NE. gsfuneral.com for tributes.