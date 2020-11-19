Tabitha Rose Heftie

November 14, 2020

Our dear Tabitha Rose Heftie, age 17, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, following a car accident. Tabitha was a senior at Pius X High School in Lincoln and attended Cathedral of the Risen Christ School K thru 8th grade. She was a member a Cathedral of the Risen Christ Parish and participated in the Godteen program. Tabitha loved school, and was active in choir. She participated in the Penguin Project at the Lincoln Community Playhouse where she spent four years as an artist mentor.

Her many friends and classmates are going to miss her great smile and silly sense of humor. Among her favorite things were her cats, Linus & Bailey, streaming Criminal Minds and Grey's Anatomy, and a good bacon double cheeseburger, fries and a cherry Pepsi. She was so excited for college and was planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in nursing.

She is survived by her parents Kelly and Julie Heftie, and siblings Simon 16, Maria 11, and Elijah, 9, and her birth parents Jacob and Naomi Smeal, siblings Harley and Remmie. Her Grandparents are Cliff and Dotti Heftie of Clay Center, NE, Bernardine Ruskamp of Snyder, NE, and John and Peg Smeal also of Snyder, and Rachel and David Kaye. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Francis Ruskamp.

A rosary will be held at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church on Friday, November 20 at 7 pm. The funeral will be at the Pius X gym on Saturday, November 21 at 11 am. Masks and social distancing will be required, seating will be limited. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Pius X Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/restoreallthings/live/.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support. In lieu of flowers please send memorials in her name to Pius X High School, Cathedral of the Risen Christ School or Nebraska Children's Home Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.