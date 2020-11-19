Menu
Thomas David McBride

January 23, 1935 – November 17, 2020

Thomas D. McBride, 85, of Lincoln passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020. Born in Axtell, KS to William and Teresa (McGrath) McBride. Thomas retired after 35 years with the State of Nebraska, as Building Superintendent for the State Capitol. He was a 65 year member of Knights of Columbus. Tom was also a Charter Member of the Father David Hintz Council # 13576. In later years he was a long time member of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) and spent many hours attending swap meets and auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Durr), children, Sharon Kimmons (Frank), Kevin McBride (Linda) and Brian McBride (Debbie). Thomas had 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and David McBride (son).

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. A rosary will be held prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m. A live streaming will be available via Fr-Samuel Beardslee YouTube channel. Streaming will begin 15 minutes prior to the start of the mass. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church or the Pink Sisters.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
Brother Tom McBride was a friend to everyone and never missed a Knights of Columbus meeting or event. If something was broken, you knew Tom could fix it. He will be missed by all of his fellow Knights, at St. Patrick's and other parishes. May his memory be a blessing.
Jim Bunch
November 19, 2020