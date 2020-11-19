James R. Taylor

December 28, 1941 - November 17, 2020

James R. Taylor, 78, of Friend, died of a heart attack on Nov 17, 2020. He was born Dec 28, 1941 to Jim and Freda (Weber) Taylor in Wichita, KS. He was a lifetime soldier, serving in the Army National Guard for 34 years. He lived most of his life in Friend, NE and cherished his time spent with family, friends, and reading books from his extensive library collection.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Zumpfe) Taylor, children, James R.Taylor VI and Rachel Taylor of Lincoln, cousins, Dr. MaryAnn Losh, PhD (Lincoln), John (Debby) Barbur and Howard Byron Barbur of Abilene, KS, Janet Taylor, Carolyn Taylor, Beverly Taylor, Barbara Taylor, and Tom Taylor, an aunt, Loetta Taylor, beloved friends, Charlie and Judy Hansen of Friend, and Mary Garrison of Lincoln, and many other dear friends and classmates. He is preceded in death by his parents, James R. Taylor, IV and Freda L. Weber, aunts and uncles, Vera (Weber) and Ray Losh, Sylvia (Weber) Howard Barbur, Robert Taylor, Herbert Taylor, and cousin, Jeff Taylor.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Andrew Cemetery, Friend, with military services conducted by Ford-Banka Post #183 and the United States Army. A public visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11-5 at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later in 2021 once the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Friend Historical Society or the Friend Fire Department. Arrangements by Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.