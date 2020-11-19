Katherine (Kathy) Wobig

born March 11, 1948 - November 16, 2020

Katherine (Kathy) Wobig, age 72, went home to her heavenly Father on November 16, 2020 following a massive stroke. Kathy was born March 11, 1948 in Oak Park, IL. Her family moved to Omaha, NE and she was a graduate of Westside High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she earned a BA in Sociology. She worked for a variety of businesses as an administrative assistant, most recently for Catholic Social Services in Lincoln where she worked from 1999-2017. She was truly devoted to her faith, frequenting confession and daily mass and volunteering for her parish.

A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Kathy is survived by her daughter, Beth Livingston (Jake) and grandchildren, Lucy, Grace, and James; sister Nancy Anderson (Dennis) and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wobig, parents Henry and Barbara Metz, and brother, William Metz.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. Visitation will take place Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm followed by the Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 am. Friday, November 20, 2020 all services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake St. Lincoln. lincolnfh.com.