Mary L. (Lorensen) Cosper

February 7, 1935 - November 17, 2020

Mary L. (Lorensen) Cosper, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 17, 2020. Born February 7, 1935 to Jesse and Myrle (Wilson) Lorensen in Pender, NE. Mary received her BS in nursing from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln and was a hospital and clinical nurse instructor for 12 yrs. She married the love of her life, Harold R. Cosper in Maryville, MO on December 11, 1953. Mary enjoyed reading, playing bridge, her cat, bible study, and most of all her time spent with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Sara (Dennis) Miller of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Mark (Wendy) Koziol of Wichita, KS, Natalie Koziol (Austin Menzel), Aaron Mack of Kansas City, MO; great grandchildren, Nolan and Payton Koziol of Wichita, KS, Cooper and Clara Menzel of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Susie Lorensen of Laguna Hills, CA. Preceded in death by her husband Harold Cosper; son, Joe Cosper; granddaughter, Megan Koziol; parents, Jesse and Myrle Lorensen; brothers, Jack and Keith Lorensen.

Private family graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Capital Humane Society (www.capitalhumanesociety.org). "Hugs from Home" and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.