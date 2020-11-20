Wallace Allen Richardson

October 12, 1936 - October 19, 2020

Wallace Allen Richardson was born on October 12, 1936, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Garland Charles Richardson and Margaret Easter Richardson. He died on October 19, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at age 84. Wally attended the University of Kansas where he formed lifelong friendships, especially within the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Following graduation with a B.S. in Business, he joined the Navy, serving as a Supply Corps officer. His work with the Seabees took him to Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, and Vietnam. Following military service, he attended the University of Michigan Law College where he received his Juris Doctor.

In 1963, Wally joined the Lincoln firm where he practiced law for 51 years, specializing in real estate, corporate taxation, and business counseling. He was the first Nebraskan elected to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. For many years, he served as Managing Partner of his firm: Knudsen, Berkheimer, Richardson, and Endacott. Wally enjoyed giving back to his community through volunteer work. He served as president for several of the many organizations he supported: Lincoln Community Playhouse, Nebraska Arts Council, Mid America Arts Council, Downtown Rotary Club #14, and Country Club of Lincoln.

He valued the friends he made through community service and his leisure activities. He performed on stage at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, he participated in Round Table Discussion Club and Crucible Club, and he loved playing golf.

Wally is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Cheever Richardson; daughter Sarah Claire Richardson, son-in-law Richard Hudson, and grandson Jobson Bernard Hudson; daughter Carrie Lynne Richardson; and brother Jay Lynn Richardson. He was preceded in death by his dear sister Miki R. Christophersen.

Our special thanks to Wally's loyal golf buddies who kept him playing the game he loved as long as he was able. And we are grateful for the fine people at Country House (One) who gave Wally skillful and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be deeply appreciated by the orphanage that cared for our grandson Jobson before he became by far the favorite member of our family: Fondation Enfant Jesus, 1464 W. Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 (www.fej-usa.org).