Judy Bell Cobb

April 25, 1947 - November 18, 2020

Judy Bell Cobb, 73, of Lincoln, passed away November 18, 2020. Born April 25, 1947 in Grand Island, NE to Franklin and Ruby (Burnside) Cook. Judy was an underwriter for Ameritas. She was a member of Star City Figure Skating Club and Eagles Club. Ice skating was her passion in life. She was an ice skating coach who received the Anne Campbell Pioneer Award in 2006 for her dedication.

Family members include her children Nolan (Christina) Bowman, Lake Forest, CA, Tami (Mark) Burkey, Doniphan, and Ryan (Sara) Cobb, Lincoln; grandchildren Brandon Cobb, Brogen Burkey, Chabrie (Neil) Rhynalds, Taylor Cobb, Zachary Burkey, Taylor Bowman, and Nolan Bryce Bowman; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Carson, and Skylar Rhynalds; sisters Arlene (Wendell) Leonard, Clarinda, IA, and JoAnne (Randy) Baldwin, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jean Cook and Joyce Reed.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11-21-20) Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 'O' Street. Please meet at the O street entrance. A celebration of life will be held on April 25, 2021 from 3-5 pm at the Breslow Ice Center. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
