Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles W. Mitchell

Charles W. Mitchell

October 10, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Charles W. Mitchell, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 17, 2020. Born October 10, 1926 in Wilmar, CA to Clarence H. and Edith M. (Clough) Mitchell. Charles served during WWII in the U. S. Navy. He was a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Charles married Betty J. Gilmer in Ponca, NE on August 8, 1948. Charles served as Deputy Director for 30 years for the State Banking Dept. and for 3 years was an investigator for F.D.I.C., retiring in 1988.

Family members include his wife of 72 years Betty; sons Gary, Woodland Park, CO and Roger, Lincoln; daughters Carolyn (David) Aksamit, Susan (Michael) Wimmer, and Jill Mitchell, all of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Genevieve, Clarice and Betty Lou.

Private family graveside service. Memorials to Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.