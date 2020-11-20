Charles W. Mitchell

October 10, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Charles W. Mitchell, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 17, 2020. Born October 10, 1926 in Wilmar, CA to Clarence H. and Edith M. (Clough) Mitchell. Charles served during WWII in the U. S. Navy. He was a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Charles married Betty J. Gilmer in Ponca, NE on August 8, 1948. Charles served as Deputy Director for 30 years for the State Banking Dept. and for 3 years was an investigator for F.D.I.C., retiring in 1988.

Family members include his wife of 72 years Betty; sons Gary, Woodland Park, CO and Roger, Lincoln; daughters Carolyn (David) Aksamit, Susan (Michael) Wimmer, and Jill Mitchell, all of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Genevieve, Clarice and Betty Lou.

Private family graveside service. Memorials to Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.