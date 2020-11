Kristin Renee Irwin

November 11, 2020

Kristin Renee Irwin passed away Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Davis Funeral Chapel from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. Celebration of Life will follow at 3 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Kristin's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.