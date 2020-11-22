Janet Ann Jodais

July 10, 1937 - October 8, 2020

Janet Ann Jodais, age 83, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on October 8, due to COVID-19. She was born in Lincoln, on July 10, 1937. Janet attended a one room schoolhouse in District 15 through 8th grade and graduated from Roca High School in 1955. She went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she earned her Bachelor's in Nursing. While there, she met her future husband, Valdis Jodais, in speech class when she had to do a speech recommending him for dog catcher. Janet and Val lived in Maine, Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming.

While in Colorado, she wrote the book Personal Care of Patients, published in June 1970. She later earned her Masters of Nursing at the University of Colorado-Boulder. After 22 years, she and Val parted ways, but remained friends until her passing. In Wyoming, she was active in Boy Scouts and taught arthritis classes for the Arthritis Organization. At Trinity Lutheran Church in Laramie, Janet was a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She also served as librarian and on the church council.

In addition to reading, Janet loved crafting – dabbling in many projects by herself and with her children. Until her arthritis made it too painful, she enjoyed doing handwork such as counted cross stitch, crewel, and sewing, which she gave to her family members and friends. In 1997, Janet retired on disability due to her arthritis and moved back to Lincoln. She immediately began volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church as a lector, communion assistant, librarian, and on the evangelism committee. She was also a part of WELCA and Circle.

At her home in North Gate community, Janet volunteered on the Library, Program and Flower Committees. She served as President of the Condo Board, plus volunteered at the front desk. A lifelong reader, she would read most of the books before cataloging and shelving them in the library! Puzzles also brought her pleasure and she was often found down the hall of her apartment putting one together.

Survived by her daughter: Krista (Steve) Gentry of Savage, MN; granddaughters Laura and Jesika; great-granddaughter Jayla; her brothers Dick (Sondra) Block and Mark (Margo) Block of Roca, and Carol (Dr. Lee) Schlichtemeier of Plano, TX; her aunt Bette Jo Evans, former husband Valdis, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Dorothea (Liesveld) Block, and son, Valdis II.

A Celebration of Life will be held for both Janet and Valdis II at a later date when it is safe to do so. In remembrance of Janet, those who wish may make a contribution to Grace Lutheran Church.