Lucille D. Baker

November 18, 2020

Lucille D. Baker 72 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 18, 2020. Born in 1948 to Louis and Lucille (Foral) Sisel in David City, NE. Lucille graduated from Pius X High School in 1966, attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO for computer programming. Married 1967 to her High School sweetheart Charles. She received her Associates Degrees in both Business and Accounting from SCC with a 4.0 GPA while running a home daycare and raising their three children. She retired in 2015 from Farmers Mutual of Nebraska as a claims clerk after 23 years of service. Charles and Lucille loved camping and traveling. Some of their favorite trips included Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, France, Spain, and Portugal including a pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes. They also loved spending time with family, and attending their grandchildren's many activities.

She is survived by her husband Charles "Bill" Baker of Lincoln. Son Brian (Jamie) Baker of Lincoln with grandchildren Shane, Megan, Breann, MaKenzie, and great-grandchild Paityn. Daughter Laurie (Dan) Sodomka of Grand Island, NE, with grandchildren Kylee, Ryan, Katelyn. Son Justin (Jessica) Baker of Lincoln with grandchildren Hannah, Hailey, Natalie. Siblings, Louise (Mike) Johnson, Ken (Darla) Sisel, Dwayne (Cheryl) Sisel, Dianne (Dale) Etmund, Dale (Marcene) Sisel, and Kay (Dean) Keating, along with all her nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lucille, baby brother Louis, and sister Louise.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-5 and Monday 9-9 both at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, rosary and service will be held Tuesday for immediate family only. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Research to find a cure and for Mass intentions to donors choice at your parish or at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.