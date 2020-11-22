lnez Lorraine (Bryceson) Forney

April 22, 1932 - November 19, 2020

lnez Lorraine Forney, 88, of Lincoln, passed away November 19, 2020. lnez was born on April 22, 1932, to Wilbur and Myrtle (Johnson) Bryceson. Loved cake decorating, gardening, Christmas tree pin collection, making others happy, hugs and kisses, etc. Worked for Russel Stovers, Mohrs IGA. Retired in 1993 (23 years of service) from Glaxo Smithkline Beecham, Lincoln.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (husband LeRoy) Hock and Lynda (husband Mitch) Ryder and granddaughter, Chellona (husband Kenny) VerMaas; sister, Mavis (Skip) Lair. She was beloved by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at Butherus-Maser, & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-Livestream-105603261223856. Burial will be in the College View Cemetery. No visitation. Memorials are suggested to family and the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com