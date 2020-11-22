Patricia Ann Stauffer McLaughlin

November 17, 2020

Patricia Ann Stauffer McLaughlin was born in Deshler, NE in 1923 to Amos and Beulah Mitchell Stauffer. After losing her mother at birth, Pat was raised by her father, grandparents, Aunt Caroline, and her step-mother, Clara Linn Stauffer. Patricia graduated from Grand Island High School and then Hastings College. She immediately entered Mary Lanning School of Nursing and earned her R.N. Pat married Dave McLaughlin and they enjoyed raising their three children. Pat was a nurse all her life. She nursed at the Hebron Hospital in Hebron, NE, many church, Girl and Boy Scout camps, Lincoln General Hospital, Clark Jeary Manor, as well as others. She volunteered at the Gere Library, the NE State Historical Society, and Chet Ager Nature Center, as well as being active in Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Pat felt that she was called to help others.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David C. McLaughlin, her son, David M. McLaughlin, and her brother and his wife, Mitchell and Helen Stauffer. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo (Jody) Jim Simeck of Lincoln and Andrea (Andie) Henry Lorenz of Buckeye AZ; grandchildren, JD and Andrea Simeck of Van Meter, IA; Josie Simeck and special friend, David Thomassen, Lincoln; Jennifer and David Dyson, Lincoln, John Lorenz, Atlanta, GA, Michael and Alyssa Lorenz, Buckeye, AZ; 10 wonderful great-grandchildren (all a delight to Gramma Pat) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid conditions there will not be a service. The family will gather to honor Gramma Pat on Zoom. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.