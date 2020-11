James D. Peniska

April 25, 1939 - November 17, 2020

James D. Peniska age 81 of Lincoln, passed away November 17, 2020. He was born April 25, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Andrew Sr. and Janet Peniska. James was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a Boilermaker for Nebraska Boiler/Clever Brooks for 33 years.

Survivors include his wife Marsha of Lincoln, daughter Kristin and a son Jamie. Grandkids Trischa Cole, Tiannie Alexander, John Mark Townsend and Quin Nelson; 7 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Jr., sister and brother-in-law Wyonna and John Tate.

Private family graveside at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com