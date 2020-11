Lillian Lucille (Dolezal) Skolnik

April 26, 1927 - November 23, 2020

Lillian L. Skolnik, widow of Joseph A. Skolnik, Seward, passed away on November 23, 2020. Survivors: daughters Barbara and Ray Leising of Lincoln; Karen and Allen Hoffbauer of Seward, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary: 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Seward.