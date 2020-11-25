Tricia Baugher Herbel

April 20, 1972 - November 21, 2020

Tricia Baugher Herbel left us on November 21, 2020. Tricia was born on April 20, 1972, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Ted and Sherry Baugher. Tricia brought joy and creativity to the world, and some of her beauty still shines on all of us. Tricia's deepest love and pride throughout her life were her three children.

Tricia is survived by her children Ben Herbel, Elijah Herbel, and Lilly Herbel; former spouse and friend Brian Herbel; parents Ted and Sherry Baugher; sisters and brothers-in-law Amy and Jeff Deming and Sarah and Adam Wallingford; grandmother Midge McHenry; and many, many friends across the country.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at Colonial Chapel Funeral home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 10:00am. View a livestream of the service and leave condolences at lincolnccfh.com. Enjoy the beauty around you in memory of Tricia.