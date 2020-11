Todd A. Steffes

November 17, 2020

Todd A. Steffes, 55, long-time Lincoln, Nebraska resident, who recently moved back to North Dakota, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Sanford hospital in Fargo, ND.

Celebration of Todd's life in the spring of 2021, for extended family and friends. West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, ND. westfuneralhome.com.