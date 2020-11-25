Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Bredemeyer

December 19, 1925 - November 23, 2020

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Bredemeyer, died November 23, 2020. Born December 19, 1925 to Elmer Dale (Dick) and Alta (Brogan) Bratton in Melbourne, Florida. Betty moved to Omaha in 1948 to live with her Aunt Louise and Uncle Verne Moore. She was married to Clarence Louis Weaver on May 21, 1949 at Dundee Presbyterian Church in Omaha. To this union were born three sons. Clarence preceded her in death on March 28, 1976. On July 19, 1986, Betty married Dewey Mason Bredemeyer at Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Dewey preceded her in death on December 14, 2005.

Betty retired from what is now US Bank in 1985. She started in the check clearing department and retired from the Trust Department as a Trust Clerk after working there for over 25 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by her sons Alan Richard, of Hastings; Dennis Robert and wife Loyce, of Lincoln; Roger Louis and wife, Connie Beardsley, of Franklin, Georgia; grandchildren, Scott Weaver (Michele Anderson-Weaver); Eric Weaver (Allegra Guzman-Weaver) and Jessica Peters (Samantha Peters); Great-grandchildren: Brynnleigh, Kaden, Eric, Jr., Reina Weaver, Link and Landon Peters. Also surviving her are Dewey's son, John Bredemeyer and wife Connie of Omaha, and grandchildren Abby (Chris) Andress, Becky (Jeff) Walters; Chris (Gail) Johnson and Megan (Chris) Latta, along with their children. She is also survived by her sister Beulah Roberts of Winter Haven, Florida; sister-in-law, Dr. Arlene Weaver of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husbands previously mentioned, Betty was preceded in death by sisters Ainslie Bratton, Laura Lee Bratton, Martha Wilson; nephews, Blake Wilson and Foster Roberts; Bob Bredemeyer and Frances Bredemeyer Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, December 1 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials should go to Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com