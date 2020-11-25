John Vincent Frary

August 8, 1964 - November 17, 2020

John Vincent Frary, 56, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at his home in Hermitage, PA. He was born on August 8, 1964 to Vincent and Jacqueline (Hamilton) Frary. John was a music lover who loved collecting vinyl albums. Some of his favorite groups were Rush, Foo Fighters, Prince, and Hendrix. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan from the age of 3. John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan; son Zach Frary; stepmom Ann Peterson; brother Tim (Jennifer) Frary; sister Claudia (Jim) Meier; sister-in-law Vickie (Don) Gramlich; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be Friday November 27 at 2:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) A livestream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Viewing will be on Friday November 27 from 9:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Family asks that you wear your favorite NFL team T-shirt or jersey to the service. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.